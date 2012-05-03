Employees work in an assembly line at a plant in Haridwar April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files

MUMBAI Shares of Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) dropped 5.6 percent on Thursday, a day after it narrowly lagged estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees for the Jan-March quarter.

Investors were also disappointed with the outlook from the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, and expect Hero to pare its dividend payout ratios in a bid to improve its balance sheet, analysts said.

"We expect the Street to de-rate the stock in coming months," Morgan Stanley said in a report on Thursday, citing the dividend cut and a "muted" outlook as key reasons.

The investment bank said that Hero's stock is trading at 17 times forward 2013 earnings, a level it called "unjustified," and adding it would remain "underweight" on the stocks.

