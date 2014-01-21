MUMBAI Jan 21 Shares in India's Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 5.9 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after TV channels reported the government had approved on Monday a stake-sale in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, citing unnamed sources.

The government holds a 29.5 percent stake in the company that is controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc VED.L. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)