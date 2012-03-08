India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI Indian bond, currency, stock, inter-bank cash and commodities markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Friday.
On Wednesday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent.
The rupee ended at 50.28/29 to the dollar, marginally stronger from Tuesday's close of 50.36/37.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed down 0.16 percent at 17,145.52.
The two-day call rate closed at 8.90/8.95, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.