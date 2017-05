People look at a screen displaying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's stock markets are closed on Thursday and Friday due to public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.

The Nifty rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday to post a weekly gain of 2.9 percent, its best since the week ended on Jan. 23.

The BSE Sensex gained 1.08 percent to 28,260.14, adding 2.9 percent in the week.

(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)