MUMBAI, March 22 Indian currency, bond and interbank cash markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Normal trading across all the three markets resumes on Monday.

On Thursday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1 basis point lower at 8.38 percent.

The rupee ended at 51.17/18 to the dollar, after sliding to as low as 51.28 earlier, a level not seen since Jan. 16. The unit had closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 2.3 percent, or 405.24 points, to close at 17,196.47, its biggest one-day fall since Feb 27.

The four-day call rate closed at 9.50/9.60 percent, compared with 8.75/8.80 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)