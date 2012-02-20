MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian bond, currency,
stock and inter-bank cash markets are closed on Monday for a
local holiday. Trading resumes on Tuesday.
On Friday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended down 1 basis points at 8.19 percent.
The rupee ended at 49.27/28 to the dollar, little
changed from Wednesday's 49.29/30.
The 30-share BSE index closed up 0.75 percent, or
135.36 points, at 18,289.35.
The four-day inter-bank cash rate ended at
8.90/9.00 percent, flat from Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00
percent for two-day loans.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)