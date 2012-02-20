MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian bond, currency, stock and inter-bank cash markets are closed on Monday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Tuesday.

On Friday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis points at 8.19 percent.

The rupee ended at 49.27/28 to the dollar, little changed from Wednesday's 49.29/30.

The 30-share BSE index closed up 0.75 percent, or 135.36 points, at 18,289.35.

The four-day inter-bank cash rate ended at 8.90/9.00 percent, flat from Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent for two-day loans. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)