MUMBAI, March 8 Indian bond, currency, stock, inter-bank cash and commodities markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Friday.

On Wednesday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent.

The rupee ended at 50.28/29 to the dollar, marginally stronger from Tuesday's close of 50.36/37.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed down 0.16 percent at 17,145.52.

The two-day call rate closed at 8.90/8.95, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent.