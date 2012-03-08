BRIEF-Jeevan Scientific Technology gets zero 483 observations from USFDA audit at JSTL
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 8 Indian bond, currency, stock, inter-bank cash and commodities markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Friday.
On Wednesday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent.
The rupee ended at 50.28/29 to the dollar, marginally stronger from Tuesday's close of 50.36/37.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed down 0.16 percent at 17,145.52.
The two-day call rate closed at 8.90/8.95, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE115A14516 LIC HOUSING FIN 83D 13-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 350 99.9827