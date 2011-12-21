An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee rose early on Wednesday, supported by the RBI's assurance it will take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency.

* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Tuesday the central bank would use other measures to bring stability to the foreign exchange market.

* Last Thursday, the RBI reduced net overnight open position limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore up the rupee, which had hit an all-time trough of 54.30 to the dollar.

* The rupee opened firmer at 52.70 after closing little changed at 52.87/88 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)