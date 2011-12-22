MUMBAI The rupee recovered from the day's low in afternoon trade on Thursday helped by a pullback in domestic equities and easing worries of an immediate credit crunch in the euro zone which improved global risk appetite and sent the euro higher.

* At 2:53 p.m. (0923 GMT), the rupee was at 52.65/66 to the dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50. Earlier, it hit a low of 52.90.

* Some dealers attributed the rupee's recovery to seeping comfort from comments by India's central bank chief Subbarao, who said the RBI will contain sharp volatility in the foreign exchange market.

* Another section of traders cited dollar sales by a few foreign banks as the reason for the pull-back.

* The BSE Sensex was down 0.03 percent after falling as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the day.

* European stocks and the euro rose on Thursday, recovering much of their losses a day earlier when banks borrowed nearly half a trillion euros in three-year funds from the region's central bank, with concerns about the health of Europe's financial system keeping gains in check.

