India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee recovered from the day's low in afternoon trade on Thursday helped by a pullback in domestic equities and easing worries of an immediate credit crunch in the euro zone which improved global risk appetite and sent the euro higher.
* At 2:53 p.m. (0923 GMT), the rupee was at 52.65/66 to the dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50. Earlier, it hit a low of 52.90.
* Some dealers attributed the rupee's recovery to seeping comfort from comments by India's central bank chief Subbarao, who said the RBI will contain sharp volatility in the foreign exchange market.
* Another section of traders cited dollar sales by a few foreign banks as the reason for the pull-back.
* The BSE Sensex was down 0.03 percent after falling as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the day.
* European stocks and the euro rose on Thursday, recovering much of their losses a day earlier when banks borrowed nearly half a trillion euros in three-year funds from the region's central bank, with concerns about the health of Europe's financial system keeping gains in check.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.