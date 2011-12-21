MUMBAI, Dec 21 The Indian rupee rose early on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's assurance it will take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency. * Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Tuesday the central bank would use other measures to bring stability to the foreign exchange market. * Last Thursday, the RBI reduced net overnight open position limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore up the rupee, which had hit an all-time trough of 54.30 to the dollar. * The rupee opened firmer at 52.70 after closing little changed at 52.87/88 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)