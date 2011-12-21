MUMBAI, Dec 21 The Indian rupee rose early
on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's assurance it will
take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency.
* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of
India, said on Tuesday the central bank would use other measures
to bring stability to the foreign exchange market.
* Last Thursday, the RBI reduced net overnight open position
limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore up the
rupee, which had hit an all-time trough of 54.30 to the
dollar.
* The rupee opened firmer at 52.70 after closing
little changed at 52.87/88 on Tuesday.
