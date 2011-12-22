MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee fell in
early trade on Thursday as doubts about solving the euro zone
debt crisis heightened the prospect of foreign funds outflows
from riskier assets.
* At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 52.85
to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50. It is seen
moving in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said.
* The euro was on the defensive against the dollar in Asia,
having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive
489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would
solve the EU debt crisis.
* Traders said they were watching the Reserve Bank of India
for measures to shore up the currency. For the recent steps by
the central bank to support the rupee click on [ID: nL3E7NL0QF]
