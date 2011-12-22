MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee fell in early trade on Thursday as doubts about solving the euro zone debt crisis heightened the prospect of foreign funds outflows from riskier assets. * At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 52.85 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50. It is seen moving in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. * The euro was on the defensive against the dollar in Asia, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis. * Traders said they were watching the Reserve Bank of India for measures to shore up the currency. For the recent steps by the central bank to support the rupee click on [ID: nL3E7NL0QF] (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)