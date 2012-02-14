MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates fell after data showed January headline inflation rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier.

At 11:44 p.m. (0614 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.18 percent, down 2 basis points from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate eased 3 basis points to 7.28 percent percent, while the one-year rate dropped 5 basis points to 8.04 percent.

Share prices and the rupee were little changed.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)