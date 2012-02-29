MUMBAI Feb 29 The yield on the Indian federal benchmark bond rose marginally after data showed India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the October-December quarter, less than expected.

At 11:13 (0543 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.20 percent, up 1 basis point from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were steady at 7.40 percent and 8.15 percent respectively.

Share prices and the rupee were little changed.

Economists, on average, had expected GDP growth of 6.4 percent in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

