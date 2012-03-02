NEW DELHI, March 2 Indian shares fell early on Friday after opening higher, with Oil & Natural Gas Corp leading the drop after a muted response to a government stake sale.

ONGC fell more than 2 percent after the government fell short of its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company. Investors bid for 98 percent of the 427.77 million shares, or 5 percent of the company's equity, on offer.

At 9:22 a.m. (0352 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.11 percent at 17,564.72, with 15 components in red. It opened up 0.5 percent.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.13 percent to 5,332.75. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)