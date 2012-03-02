BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
NEW DELHI, March 2 Indian shares fell early on Friday after opening higher, with Oil & Natural Gas Corp leading the drop after a muted response to a government stake sale.
ONGC fell more than 2 percent after the government fell short of its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company. Investors bid for 98 percent of the 427.77 million shares, or 5 percent of the company's equity, on offer.
At 9:22 a.m. (0352 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.11 percent at 17,564.72, with 15 components in red. It opened up 0.5 percent.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.13 percent to 5,332.75. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.