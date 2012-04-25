MUMBAI, April 25 India's main indexes edged
lower on Wednesday as Wipro dropped after issuing a muted
revenue outlook, with broader sentiment further dented after S&P
cut its ratings outlook for the country, though the action had
been expected.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.21
percent to 17,170.77 points, while the 50-share NSE index
provisionally ended down 0.4 percent at 5201.50 points.
Wipro provisionally fell 7 percent, while rival
Tata Consultancy Services ended 2 percent lower.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Rafael Nam)