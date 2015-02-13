MUMBAI Feb 13 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
and the rupee gained on Friday after retail inflation data for
January came within market expectations and stayed well below
the central bank's target, bolstering prospects for further
interest rate cuts.
Consumer prices rose an annual 5.11 percent
compared with a 4.28 percent gain in December, the statistics
department said on Thursday after it changed the base year for
measuring inflation to 2012 from 2010.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 5
basis points to 7.69 percent by 0339 GMT while the rupee
strengthened to 62.11/12 per dollar, versus its previous close
of 62.3050/3150.
