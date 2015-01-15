RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MUMBAI Jan 15 India NSE index gained 1.8 percent and the 10-year bond yield fell to 7.65 percent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise inter-meeting cut.
The Indian rupee gained to 61.83 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.18/19.
The central bank cut interest rates to 7.75 percent, yielding to growing signs of slowing inflation and a flagging recovery. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
