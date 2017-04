Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.31/32 per dollar on Wednesday compared with its previous close of 60.42/43.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.22 percent, or 48.39 points, to end at 22,417.80 on Wednesday. The Nifty lost 0.28 percent, or 18.85 points, to close at 6,696.40.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.83 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.58 percent.

(Mumbai markets team)