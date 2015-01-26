A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.94 percent to close at 29,278.84 on Friday, after marking a record high of 29,408.73. The broader Nifty closed up 0.85 percent at 8,835.60 after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in the session.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 61.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.6950/7050.

