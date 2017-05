People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

India's stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The Nifty rose 0.61 percent to 8,834 on Monday, while the Sensex gained 0.57 percent to 29,044.44.

The rupee closed about 1 percent down at 62.5050/5150 per dollar, its single biggest fall since March 30, and sharply weaker from Friday's close of 62.31/32.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.80 percent.