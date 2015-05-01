Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
India's debt and currency markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays, while share markets will be closed only on Friday.
The Sensex closed down 0.79 percent on Thursday, while the Nifty fell 0.71 percent. Both the indexes closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7, 2015.
The rupee weakened to 63.4200/4300 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 63.2950/3050, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 4 basis points at 7.86 percent.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.