India's debt and currency markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays, while share markets will be closed only on Friday.

The Sensex closed down 0.79 percent on Thursday, while the Nifty fell 0.71 percent. Both the indexes closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7, 2015.

The rupee weakened to 63.4200/4300 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 63.2950/3050, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 4 basis points at 7.86 percent.

