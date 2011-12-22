* Domestic shares fall more than 1 pct
* Rupee seen in 52.60-53.05/dlr intraday- traders
* Traders expect cbank to step in if rupee falls sharply
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee dropped on
Thursday as oil importers bought dollars for making month-end
payments and on risk aversion as doubts lingered over European
monetary authorities' ability to ease the region's funding woes.
At 10:14 a.m. (0444 GMT), the rupee was at 52.78/79
to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50 and traders
expect it to trade in a band of 52.60 to 53.05 during the
session.
Asian shares and the euro eased as doubts remained over how
much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term
European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling
euro zone economies and help restore confidence.
Indian shares fell more than 1 percent early in the day
after a rally in the previous session.
"Equities have turned negative as global sentiment is
jittery and there is persistent buying from oil importers, who,
regardless of market conditions, have to buy dollars," said a
senior foreign exchange trader at a state-owned bank.
Oil is India's biggest import item and, consequently, local
oil refiners are the largest purchasers of dollars in the
domestic forex market.
Most traders expect any big slide in the currency to be
checked by the central bank even as a widening trade deficit and
slowing domestic growth put downward pressure on the currency.
"The RBI has already cut space for traders to take positions
and recent statements have put the market on notice, making sure
nobody strays too far from the central bank's line," the trader
at the state-owned bank said.
Some traders said the central bank had likely intervened
intermittently in the local forex market this week after it sold
dollars on Dec. 15 when the unit touched a record low of 54.30.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, said on Tuesday the central bank would use other measures
to bring stability to the foreign exchange market.
For details on steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows, see:
India's trade deficit for the fiscal year ending March 2012
is expected to sharply widen to $155-$160 billion from $104.4
billion a year ago, posing further downside risks to the weak
currency.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.28, indicating more short-term weakness in the
onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
around 52.88, with total volume at $522 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)