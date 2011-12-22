MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee recovered
from the day's low in afternoon trade on Thursday helped by a
pullback in domestic equities and easing worries of an immediate
credit crunch in the euro zone which improved global risk
appetite and sent the euro higher.
* At 2:53 p.m. (0923 GMT), the rupee was at
52.65/66 to the dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of
52.49/50. Earlier, it hit a low of 52.90.
* Some dealers attributed the rupee's recovery to seeping
comfort from comments by India's central bank chief Subbarao,
who said the RBI will contain sharp volatility in the foreign
exchange market.
* Another section of traders cited dollar sales by a few
foreign banks as the reason for the pull-back.
* India's main share index was down 0.03 percent
after falling as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the day.
* European stocks and the euro rose on Thursday, recovering
much of their losses a day earlier when banks borrowed nearly
half a trillion euros in three-year funds from the region's
central bank, with concerns about the health of Europe's
financial system keeping gains in check.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)