* Dollar demand from local oil companies weighs
* Volumes low due to year-end caution, recent RBI steps -
traders
* Rupee seen at 53.10-53.15/dlr early next week - Canara
Bank
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee closed
weaker but off its intraday low on Thursday as domestic equities
turned positive after early losses and on signs that the
European Central Bank's massive loans to banks will avert a euro
zone credit crunch for now.
Some traders cited dollar sales by foreign banks as a reason
for the rupee's rebound, while others speculated about possible
intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. Demand from oil
importers limited the currency's gains, traders said.
The RBI is widely thought to have sold dollars on Dec. 15
after the rupee hit a record low of 54.30 to the dollar, and
traders suspect it has been intervening intermittently ever
since.
Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the
central bank was monitoring foreign exchange markets hourly and
would step in to contain any sharp volatility.
"Who would want to invite the RBI's wrath, when room to
manoeuvre in the market has already reduced drastically," said a
trader at a private sector bank, referring to recent measures
taken by the central bank to curb speculative trading.
This, he said, was the main reason that players cut their
long dollar positions once the euro and equities reversed
course.
"Everybody is afraid of that phone call (from the RBI)," he
said.
(For details on steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows see: )
The euro is seen as the main gauge of global risk sentiment,
so is closely tracked by traders in emerging markets such as
India.
The rupee ended at 52.72/73 to the dollar, down
from Wednesday's close of 52.49/50. It hit a low of 52.90.
Demand from oil importers, the largest buyers of dollars in
the domestic market, kept the rupee under pressure for most of
the session.
"Risk sentiment is still jittery and dollar demand from oil
companies has been persistent," said Ravi Kumar, manager foreign
dealer at Canara Bank. "Rupee could weaken to around 53.10-53.15
next week as month-end demand from oil companies rises."
Traders said volumes in the dollar-rupee market have fallen
sharply due to a combination of the RBI's curbs on trading
limits on Dec. 15 and caution ahead of book closures on Dec. 31.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.19, indicating more short-term weakness in the
onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed around
52.77, with total volume at $3.76 billion.