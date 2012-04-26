(Corrects name of Hero MotoCorp in headline and story)
MUMBAI, April 26 India's main indexes edged
lower on Thursday as traders took profits in recent
outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, with sentiment still
cautious a day after Standard & Poor's cut the country's ratings
outlook.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.19
percent to 17,118.94 points, while the 50-share NSE index
provisionally ended down 0.2 percent at 5,191.70 points.
Among individual decliners, Hero MotoCorp fell 3.3
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)