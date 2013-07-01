(Corrects percent changes for BSE and NSE indexes in first bullet point) * India's main BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.18 percent higher. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.24 billion rupees on Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak, data from the National Stock Exchange shows, raising hopes this week's rally would continue. * Foreign investors also bought 16.91 billion rupees worth of index futures on Friday which is further stoking expectations of a short covering-led rally, dealers say. * Reliance Industries gains 1.2 percent, heading for a third day of gains after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices on Thursday. * Among blue chips, Larsen and Toubro Ltd gains 1.9 percent while State Bank of India Ltd is up 1.5 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)