US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.31/32 per dollar on Wednesday compared with its previous close of 60.42/43.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent, or 48.39 points, to end at 22,417.80 on Wednesday. The broader NSE index lost 0.28 percent, or 18.85 points, to close at 6,696.40.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.83 percent on Wednesday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.58 percent. (Mumbai markets team)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad