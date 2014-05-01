(Repeats to widen distribution) Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.31/32 per dollar on Wednesday compared with its previous close of 60.42/43.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent, or 48.39 points, to end at 22,417.80 on Wednesday. The broader NSE index lost 0.28 percent, or 18.85 points, to close at 6,696.40.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.83 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.58 percent.