Oct 15 Indian markets are closed on Wednesday
due to assembly elections in the western Maharashtra state.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.13 percent, or 34.74
points, to end at 26,349.33 on Tuesday. The broader NSE index
lost 0.26 percent, or 20.25 points, to end at 7,864.
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
61.41/42 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of
61.0950/1050, retreating from a nearly three-week high hit
earlier in the day.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2
basis points at 8.40 percent.
(Compiled by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai)