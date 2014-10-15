Oct 15 Indian markets are closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in the western Maharashtra state. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.13 percent, or 34.74 points, to end at 26,349.33 on Tuesday. The broader NSE index lost 0.26 percent, or 20.25 points, to end at 7,864. The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.41/42 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 61.0950/1050, retreating from a nearly three-week high hit earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent. (Compiled by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai)