* Rupee ends at 63.28/29 per dollar vs 63.24/25 on Monday
* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps on day at 7.92 pct
* INR weakens on oil demand, state bank dlr sales caps
decline
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 23 The Indian rupee weakened on
Tuesday on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers
and a fall in domestic shares, but bonds gained, tracking a fall
in global crude oil prices in a session marked by low trading
volumes.
Movement in foreign fund flows is likely to be a key
determinant of market direction in the near-term as most foreign
funds stay light on investments towards the end of the year.
"There is good support for the USD/INR at 63 levels, while
63.90 should be a strong resistance, keeping the pair within
that range until the year-end," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed
income and foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.28/29
per dollar, weaker than Monday's 63.24/25.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4
basis points lower at 7.92 percent.
Shares snapped their three-day winning streak as blue-chips
such as ICICI Bank fell on risk aversion after Chinese stocks
posted their biggest daily drop in two weeks, while caution
prevailed a day ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
But traders said dollar sales by state-run banks and
exporters helped the rupee recover from its session low of
63.50, offsetting greenback purchases from importers.
Bonds, however, gained as Brent crude steadied
around $60 a barrel on Tuesday, under pressure from a supply
glut but supported by forecasts of stronger economic data from
the United States.
Bonds were also helped by strong demand from foreign
investors for the unutilised debt investment limits. NewsRise
Financial reported that India attracted 56.53 bln rupees ($893.6
million) in bids for 26.74 bln rupees of limits on offer. The
cut-off was 74 bps.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 4 bps lower at 7.27
percent, while the one-year rate fell 3 bps to
7.85 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)