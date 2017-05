April 2 India's stock markets are closed on Thursday and Friday due to public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.

The NSE index rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday to post a weekly gain of 2.9 percent, its best since the week ended on Jan. 23.

The BSE index gained 1.08 percent to 28,260.14, adding 2.9 percent in the week. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)