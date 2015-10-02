MUMBAI Oct 2 Indian stocks, debt and currency markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent on Thursday, posting an overall gain of 1.4 percent for the week. The broader NSE index gained 0.03 percent on Thursday and 1.05 percent for the week.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.56 percent on Thursday, but dropped 15 bps for the week, its biggest weekly fall since mid-June.

The rupee strengthened to 65.51/52 per dollar on Thursday from its previous close of 65.5825/5925. It rose 1 percent against the dollar for the week.