MUMBAI May 10 India's main stock indexes fell on Thursday on concerns over selling by foreign investors, as banks and auto stocks extended recent falls.

Selling by foreign funds has been a top concern this week, with net sales reaching a provisional 13.4 billion rupees ($249.46 million) over the previous three sessions, data showed.

Among lenders, State Bank of India fell 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank fell 0.2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India led the declines in auto stocks, down 3.5 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent to 16,435.17 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.1 percent to 4,970.90 points.