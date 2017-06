MUMBAI May 17 India's benchmark BSE stock index erased earlier gains to trade flat, lagging gains in Asian indexes, as worries about earnings hit blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Auto.

The BSE index was last trading flat at 16,029.09 points, while the NSE's 50-share index was also virtually unchanged at 4,857.00 points.

L&T shares dropped 3.5 percent. Nomura downgraded L&T to 'reduce' from 'buy' and nearly halved its target price to 992 rupees from 1,691 rupees citing concern about orderbooks.

Bajaj Auto shares fell 1.1 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

