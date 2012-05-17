BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI May 17 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting around 54.54 rupee levels on Thursday, soon after the currency hit a new record low against the greenback, seven dealers said.
The rupee was last trading at 54.45/47 to the dollar, after hitting a life low of 54.5650 to the dollar. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
