UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI May 18 India's main stock indexes sharply cut earlier losses to edge higher on Friday after better-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India relieved concerns about non-performing loans and credit growth in the lending sector.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 1.6 percent.
The 50-share NSE index gained 0.27 percent.
SBI shares rose 3.3 percent after India's biggest lender reported net profit surged from a year earlier on the back of a sharp drop in provisions for bad loans and strong credit demand.
The NSE bank index rose 1.1 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank added 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close