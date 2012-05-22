MUMBAI May 22 India's benchmark index fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday while the rupee dropped to well below 55 to the dollar to hit a new record low as global risk aversion was expected to increase after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign ratings.

The BSE index lost 1.1 percent, and was on its way to snap three sessions of gains. The NSE index lost 1.1 percent as well.

The rupee was trading at a record low 55.32 to the dollar, well below its 55.03/04 close on Monday. (Reporting By Mumbai markets team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)