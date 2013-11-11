* Rupee hits two-mth low; bonds fall to 3-mth low

* Slump over Fed tapering fears seen unlikely

* Inflation, output data this week to drive markets (Updates with details, quotes, background)

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Nov 11 The Indian rupee hit a two-month low and bond prices slumped after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised concerns the Federal Reserve could start winding down its monetary stimulus as early as this year.

The previous bout of Fed withdrawal fears had threatened to spark a crisis of confidence in India -- sending the rupee to a record low of 68.85 in late August and leading to steep falls in bonds and stocks.

Analysts believe India is now better prepared for tapering when it occurs, given the measures policymakers have taken to narrow its current account deficit -- a key vulnerability in the summer sell-off.

Still, other concerns remain. Economic growth has slowed to a decade-low but inflation remains high, leading the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the difficult choice of raising interest rates twice since September.

Those two factors are keeping investors on edge before consumer price inflation and industrial output data due on Tuesday, and wholesale prices on Friday, although the RBI's next policy review is not until mid-December.

"We are seeing a bit of over-reaction to the NFP (U.S. non-farm payrolls) data, but the overall fall in bonds is a combination of domestic and global factors," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management.

"Definitely WPI/CPI can be the next trigger for a further upmove (in bond yields) if the data is bad."

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 63.27/28 per dollar after falling to as much as 63.33, its weakest since Sept. 18. It had closed at 62.475/485 on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 14 basis points at 9.13 percent, its highest since Aug. 20.

The bond price falls tracked weaker risk assets in the region after data on Friday showed U.S. employers added 204,000 jobs, well above what economists had expected.

The debate about when the Fed would taper adds an element of uncertainty after the rupee had rebounded 8.8 percent since its record low.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high earlier this month, with foreign investors net buyers for the last 25 consecutive sessions. Total inflows so far in 2013 are now at almost $16.7 billion.

Gains have been driven by an improving outlook for the current account deficit, thanks in part to measures to curb gold imports as well as the RBI incentives that allowed banks in India to raise $15.1 billion from loans and citizens abroad.

Finance minister P. Chidambaram said this month the current account gap would be at $60 billion or lower, well below the previous estimate of $70 billion.

Improving confidence in the rupee has also spurred the RBI to curtail a special window to provide dollars directly to state-run oil companies, which traders had credited for contributing to the rebound in the rupee.

Still, concerns remain, given fears of a stagflationary environment sparked by rising inflation and slowing growth.

The RBI has raised India's key lending rate by 50 bps since September and analysts are bracing for one more hike should inflation data this week show continued price pressure.

"The recent rally/stability in Indian equities and INR has been *FII-driven and hence will see reversal sooner or later," said Samir Lodha, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions. (*FII:Foreign institutional investor.) (Editing by Eric Meijer)