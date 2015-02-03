(Adds details, comment from mutual fund official)
MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian bonds and rupee fell after
the central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday but
reduced the statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of bonds
that lenders must set aside, by 50 basis points.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held interest rates steady
at 7.75 percent after easing monetary policy just three weeks
ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government
presents its annual budget at the end of this
month.
Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the RBI to
keep its repo lending rate steady, and reduce rates
later so long as the budget, due to be unveiled by Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley on Feb. 28, does not disappoint.
The RBI has indicated that key to further easing are data
that confirm continuing disinflationary pressures and sustained
high quality fiscal consolidation.
"Yields have inched higher a bit due to the SLR cut but a
combination of upcoming GDP, inflation data would support a
range of 7.65-75 for the near term," said Lakshmi Iyer, chief
investment officer of debt at Kotak Mutual Fund.
"The policy is on expected lines but RBI's stance continues
to favour easing. We will see cuts of 50-75 basis points in
2015," she added.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 7 basis
points to 7.72 percent after earlier falling to 7.64 percent,
its lowest since July 15, 2013.
The rupee trimmed intraday gains to 61.80/81 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 61.7950/8050.
The NSE index fell 0.6 percent after being volatile
earlier, led by declines in rate-sensitive stocks.
Five-year swap rate rose 9 basis points to
6.89 pct, while one-year rate gained 10 basis
points to 7.56 percent.
Traders said the size and scope of the government's upcoming
budget will be a key factor in determining whether bonds rally
from here.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)