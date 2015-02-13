(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian bonds and the rupee gained
on Friday after consumer prices for January came within market
expectations and well below the central bank's inflation target,
bolstering prospects for further interest rate cuts.
The inflation data helped ease some of the previous
uncertainty about rate cuts after India on Monday posted a sharp
revision in economic growth data that saw the country overtake
China in the October-December quarter.
On Thursday, data showed consumer prices rose
an annual 5.11 percent compared with a 4.28 percent gain in
December, after statisticians also changed the base year for
measuring inflation to 2012 from 2010.
That was well within the Reserve Bank of India's inflation
target of 6 percent by January 2016. The central bank has also
projected inflation would stay below that target by next month.
Analysts said the RBI will likely still deliver the 50-75
basis points (bps) expected by markets this calendar year after
it unexpectedly cut interest rates in January by 25 bps.
"The CPI data has resulted in confidence returning to the
market in terms of the monetary easing cycle," said Harish
Agarwal, a fixed income trader at First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 5
bps to 7.69 percent by 0458 GMT, while the rupee strengthened to
62.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3050/3150.
Any RBI rate cuts would likely come after the government
delivers on Feb. 28 its fiscal budget for the year starting in
April.
The RBI has made further rate cuts contingent not only on
easing inflation but also efforts by the government to fix the
structural infrastructure bottlenecks that keep food and energy
prices high in India.
But a new added uncertainty is how the government and the
RBI incorporate the revised GDP data out this week that said the
economy expanded 7.5 percent year-on-year during the last
quarter, higher than 7.3 percent growth recorded by China.
"We note that the recently released GDP data has introduced
some uncertainty about the extent of the output gap in the
economy," Citigroup said in a note issued after CPI data on
Thursday, while sticking to its forecast of a cumulative 75
basis points in rate cuts by March 2016.
"More clarity could emerge only when back-casted historical
GDP data series are available, until then we await RBI's
interpretation of GDP data."
(Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)