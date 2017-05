Feb 19 India's debt and currency markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. However, stock markets remain open for trading.

The rupee weakened to 62.34/62.35 per dollar on Wednesday versus Monday's close of 62.1550/1650. Tuesday was also a market holiday.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.71 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)