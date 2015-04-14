BRIEF-Tata Chemicals signs business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics
* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Limited
April 14 India's stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
The NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 8,834 on Monday, while the BSE index gained 0.57 percent to 29,044.44.
The rupee closed about 1 percent down at 62.5050/5150 per dollar, its single biggest fall since March 30, and sharply weaker from Friday's close of 62.31/32.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.80 percent. ((suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807223; Reuters Messaging:)(suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Limited
* Investors cautious on prospects of North Korean missile tests * South Korean won is the biggest decliner in the region * China's producer inflation 6.4 percent y/y in April, slower than expectations (Adds text, updates prices) May 10 Most Asian currencies were trading flat with investors cautious over the prospect of more nuclear weapons tests by North Korea and renewed political disruption in the United States after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Direc