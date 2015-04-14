(Repeats to widen distribution)

April 14 India's stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 8,834 on Monday, while the BSE index gained 0.57 percent to 29,044.44.

The rupee closed about 1 percent down at 62.5050/5150 per dollar, its single biggest fall since March 30, and sharply weaker from Friday's close of 62.31/32.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.80 percent.