BRIEF-Bajaj Auto posts April total sales of 329,800 vehicles
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
Sept 17 Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.
India's BSE index rose 1 percent on Wednesday, while the NSE index gained 0.9 percent.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.75 percent, while the rupee fell to 66.4550/66.4650 per dollar compared to its previous close of 66.3625/66.3725. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Wheat eases for 2nd day as market takes breather after rally * Corn tick up after Tuesday's 1.5 pct decline, soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second day on Wednesday, retreating further from a two-month high reached in the last session as abundant global supplies weighed on prices. However, wheat traders are awaiting reports on the damage to the United States' winter wheat crop after a sno