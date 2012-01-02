Jan 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 526.6377 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JANUARY 526637.71 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jan 07 8.49% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2547.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.52% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1278.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 06 55000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 06 30000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 163924.55 Up to Saturday, Jan 14 SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 27166.00 SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jan 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 13 57000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 13 10000.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) Total 117652.47 Up to Saturday, Jan 21 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 16 27841.50 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Interest Jan 18 183.73 11.03% 2012 Interest Jan 18 7445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 20 53010.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 20 30000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 132885.26 Up to Saturday, Jan 28 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 125.48 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 27 45036.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 27 10000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2012 Redemption Jan 28 43208.33 (26 States) Total 106935.32 Up to Tuesday, Jan 31 SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) Total 5240.11 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com]