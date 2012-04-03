Apr 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in APRIL from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 883.56919 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in APRIL 883569.19 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Apr 07 6.85% 2012 Redemption Apr 04 268905.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 04 60000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 04 20000.00 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 07 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 07 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 07 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 07 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 07 1167.94 (2 States) Total 357597.56 Up to Friday, Apr 13 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 418.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 1337.60 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 13 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 13 40000.00 Total 190909.13 Up to Saturday, Apr 21 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 16 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.37% 2014 Interest Apr 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 30000.00 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) Total 150299.47 Up to Saturday, Apr 28 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Redemption Apr 23 41293.52 (26 States) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 23 23072.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 23 3210.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 178902.53 Up to Monday, Apr 30 SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 100.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 73.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 56.10 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 30 921.43 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 Total 5860.50 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com]