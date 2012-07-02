Jul 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 934.69447 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 934694.47 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jul 07 8.49% FRB 2015 Interest Jul 02 2547.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.87% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1330.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 29880.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 204177.05 Up to Saturday, Jul 14 SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) Total 195975.75 Up to Saturday, Jul 21 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 16 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 15561.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 340852.68 Up to Saturday, Jul 28 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 30000.00 Total 188448.88 Up to Tuesday, Jul 31 SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jul 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) Total 5240.11 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com]