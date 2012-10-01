Oct 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 823.8499 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in OCTOBER 823849.87 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Oct 06 SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 01 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Oct 01 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Oct 01 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Oct 01 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 80000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 40000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85 (GOA) Total 127844.57 Up to Saturday, Oct 13 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.36%, 202 Interest Oct 08 418.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1337.60 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 08 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 112410.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) Total 258555.96 Up to Saturday, Oct 20 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct 19 4819.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 19 80110.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 19 40050.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Oct 20 6588.00 Total 179321.26 Up to Saturday, Oct 27 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 22 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 22 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 22 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 147206.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 25 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 202 Interest Oct 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 244127.23 Up to Wednesday, Oct 31 SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 29 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.50% 2014 Interest Oct 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 SDL 07.30%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2850.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2073.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 1582.60 (WEST BENGAL) Total 14000.85 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]