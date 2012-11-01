Nov 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1153.1221 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1153122.14 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Nov 03 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 02 85000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 02 40000.00 7.56% 2014 Interest Nov 03 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 03 23400.00 Total 163898.00 Up to Saturday, Nov 10 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest Nov 05 1870.88 (25 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.29% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2487.00 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 200000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 50000.00 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.71% FRB 2012 Redemption Nov 10 52177.50 Total 351163.10 Up to Saturday, Nov 17 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest Nov 12 2525.71 (27 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 12 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 12 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 12 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 12 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 12 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 12 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest Nov 12 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 43.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 12 1124.50 (3 States) 11.83% 2014 Interest Nov 12 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) 6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 120000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 42033.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) Total 255264.40 Up to Saturday, Nov 24 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 19 588.00 (2 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 1447.72 SDL 06.80%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 878.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.93%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 4655.93 (2 States) SDL 06.94%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 2555.71 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.37% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 2092.50 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 111220.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 50000.00 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest Nov 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 Total 215813.11 Up to SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 29 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 29 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest Nov 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption 95109.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption 40000.00 Total 166983.52 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 