Apr 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in APRIL from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 721.89551 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in APRIL 721895.51 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Apr 06 SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 437.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 60360.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 05 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) Total 118790.36 Up to Saturday, Apr 13 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 08 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 12 25056.00 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 12 26520.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 95722.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) Total 241868.46 Up to Saturday, Apr 20 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.37% 2014 Interest Apr 16 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 434.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50124.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 18 50000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 Total 162843.74 Up to Saturday, Apr 27 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 22 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 22 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 22 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Apr 22 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 190898.38 Up to Tuesday, Apr 30 SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 29 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 Total 7494.57 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan